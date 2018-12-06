The Senate on Thursday asked oil marketers to give the Federal Government more time, to resolve the issue of unpaid subsidy.After deliberating on the letter sent to the Senate by independent oil, marketers, the legislative chamber said, the government would need more time to look into their demands.On the floor of the Senate, Senator Kabir Marafa of the Committee on Petroleum Downstream, said, they received a letter from Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, on the non-payment of subsidy arrears by the Federal Government.He revealed DAPMAN threatened to shut down if their demands were not met within 7 days.Reacting to the letter, Senator Ahmad Lawan said, “Nobody in this administration should sabotage the leadership of this country, DMO and Ministry of Finance should discontinue with this process so that we do not continue like this.”Senator Yahaya Abdullahi said, “I am a member of this particular Committee, we had a long meeting, we have gone through all the necessary procedures and offices. We have to make sure these funds are released so we can avert this strike”On his part, Senator Barnabas Gemade held the executive arm of government responsible of the delay in the payment of subsidy. He said, “Withholding of these payments has nothing to do with the National Assembly, it is the executives that are responsible, the necessary ministries and agencies should pay DAPMAN so as to avert this crisis.”Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita, “This motion is timely, it is a matter that affects our lives in it’s totality. Christmas is coming so this should be averted. This Senate should do anything humanly possible to stop this.”Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary said, “Government should be able to honour the agreement and obligations to the marketers.”At the end of the debate, the Senate issued a three-point resolution, asking the oil marketers to give the Federal Government, which include, “The Senate resolves to (I) urge the Oil Marketers as a matter of national interest to rescind the earlier decision on the one week ultimatum to give the Federal Government a little more time to look into their demands.“(II) Urge the Federal Government as a matter of urgency to direct the relevant agencies to pay the subsidy arrears as approved by the Federal Executive Council and National Assembly within two weeks.“(III) Urge the Federal Government to engage marketers and agree on the subsidy claims to avoid this crises.”