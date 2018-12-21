



Senators, on Thursday cracked jokes over one ‘Jubril Aminu Al-Sudani,’ an alleged impersonator of President Muhammadu Buhari.





The banter started when the presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu, asked the chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Barau Jibrin, to read a report of his committee.





He soon realised that Jibrin was not around and would be represented by another senator, Binta Garba.





“Which of the Jibrin?” Mr Ekweremadu asked when Mrs Garba signalled to read the report.





The question elicited laughter in the chamber while forcing a response from Mrs Garba.





“We are aware of the Jibrin you people are trying to force… but this is Binta, not Jibrin,” she said.





In seconding the motion to consider the report, Shehu Sani also referred to Mrs Garba as Jibrin.





He said, “I stand to second the motion being moved by Jibrin…Binta Masi Garba.”





Before presenting the report, Mrs Garba went again to the Jibrin issue.





“For the avoidance of doubt, my name is Binta Masi Garba, not Jibrin,” she said and went ahead to present the committee report on the establishment of the federal polytechnic in Abia State.