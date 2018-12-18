The Senate on Tuesday ordered the joint committee on police and judiciary to investigate the rearrest of activist and founder of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju by the police.Adeyanju’s rearrest was mentioned on the floor of the Senate by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district, where the activist hails from.He said, “Deji Adeyanju is a pro-democracy activist. He has been arrested twice by the Nigerian police for organising protests in the defence of democracy.“This activist was arrested again by the Police, for a matter that took place 18 years ago. The judgement has been given. Deji Adeyanju and two others have been discharged and acquitted by the court.“Mr. President, we are in a democracy. Our Constitution has given us the freedom of association, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.“This is not acceptable to me; it should not be accepted by the Senate. It is time for the Senate to stand up and speak up in defence of Deji Adeyanju. We need to defend Deji Adeyanju, as we need to defend every Nigerian.He asked the Senate to constitute a committee to look into the matter.Melaye said, “The Senate should constitute a committee to look into this. This is about our basic fundamental human rights.”His motion was seconded by Senator Emmanuel Paulker, representing Bayelsa Central.The Senate President, Bukola Saraki while reacting ordered the joint committee to report their findings to the Senate in two weeks.He said, “This young man has been arrested and rearrested. This is a country that is seen as a leader in the continent. The committee should look into this.”