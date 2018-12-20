The Senate on Friday passed the Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on Federal Polytechnic, Item, Abia State (Establishment, etc.) Bill 2018 (SB. 520).Senator Binta Masi Garba had presented the report of the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on Federal Polytechnic Item Abia State (Establishment, etc) Bill 2018 (SB. 520), seconded by Senator Shehu Sani.The Senate thereafter dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to enable for the clause-by-clause consideration of the committee’s report.The Federal Polytechnic Item Abia State (Establishment, etc) Bill 2018 (SB. 520) was read for the third time and then passed as an Act of the National Assembly.The Senate had, in November, approved the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic Aba, saying the institution would provide technical education to the people in the zone.In his response, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said, “Let me congratulate Senator Mao for sponsoring this Bill, and Senator Binta for presenting the report and all of you for considering it.“I also want to thank you for a productive day. This is a good and high note to end the year on.”Ekweremadu added that, “Passing the last Bill on education today is a great gift to our children this season.“So, I thank you all for your cooperation and on this note, I wish you all a Merry Christmas.”