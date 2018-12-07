World respected ranking magazine, Forbes has named top ten richest musicians in Africa.
Senegalese music icon, Akon, maintains number one position, while Oliver Mtukudzi is the last on the list released on Thursday.
Davido, Wizkid, Donjazzy and Jidenna make up names of Nigerians on the top ten.
Sarkodie, the living Ghanaian legendary rapper took 6th position.
Don Jazzy, Wizkid, and Davido followed in the 3rd, 4th and 4th positions, respectively.
At the 9th position of the top ten richest musicians is Jidenna followed by Oliver Mtukudzi at the 10th position.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
PROMO !!! PROMO !!! PROMOReplyDelete
PURCHASE-DANGOT£3xC£M£NT
DIRECT FROM THE FACTORY AT A PROMO PRICE OF 1300 NAIRA PER BAG AND HAVE IT DELIVERED TO YOU ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA.
RICE IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 1O,OOO PER 5OKG BAG.
CONTACT THE MARKETING MANAGER (SIR JUBRIL ABUBAKAR)ON
O 7 O 1 6 6 O 7 O 6 O FOR PURCHASE AND ENQUIRIES.