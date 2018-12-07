 See list of Forbes top ten richest musicians in Africa. | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
World respected ranking magazine, Forbes has named top ten richest musicians in Africa.

Senegalese music icon, Akon, maintains number one position, while Oliver Mtukudzi is the last on the list released on Thursday.

Davido, Wizkid, Donjazzy and Jidenna make up names of Nigerians on the top ten.

Sarkodie, the living Ghanaian legendary rapper took 6th position.

At the Second place of the top ten richest African musician list is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo best known as Black Coffee DJ.

Don Jazzy, Wizkid, and Davido followed in the 3rd, 4th and 4th positions, respectively.

At the 9th position of the top ten richest musicians is Jidenna followed by Oliver Mtukudzi at the 10th position.





