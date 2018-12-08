



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, on Friday in Abuja warned the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop abusing former Nigerian leaders.





Oshiomhole on Wednesday said God will punish both Obasanjo and Abubakar by allowing President Muhammadu Buhari defeat them in 2019.





Secondus, while presenting the party’s flag to the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, the party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipo Adebutu, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde on Friday, warned Oshiomhole against insulting Obasanjo.





He said: “The chairman of the APC should be warned to stop insulting the former leaders of this country.”





The PDP chairman also described APC administration as a government being run by cabals.





He, however, urged the President to order the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to be neutral in all political issues.





Secondus added, “Buhari should order INEC and security agencies to be neutral. Nigerians are wise; this is a President who does not communicate with them. He only talks when he goes outside Nigeria. Nigerians are confused and cannot understand him and yet he said he’s coming back, to do what?





“You are not talking to Nigerians, you can’t persuade them, you can’t order the security agencies and you can’t order INEC. The President should be bold to talk to the INEC chairman and the security agencies.





“This is a government of cabals and Nigerians will reject them in 2019 because they don’t even know who is in charge, whether it’s their president or a cabal.





“Nigerians are dying in their numbers, yet the emperors of the APC will be talking about integrity and more people are hungry. Nigerians will pass their judgment in 2019; you can no longer deceive Nigerians. We challenge the President to campaign, not by proxy or cabal.”