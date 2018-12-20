



Nigeria’s Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has sued workers of the National Assembly for embarking on an industrial action over unpaid allowances.





In a an ex-parte motion issued by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja, and which was signed by the Assistant Chief Registrar, Hauwa Yakubu, Esq., the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara sought a restraining order stopping the workers under the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) from proceeding on strike.





The “order of interim injunction”, issued through suit No. NICN/ABJ/360/2018 dated 18th December, 2018, directed the leadership of PASAN and their agents to refrain from proceeding on strike.





It states inter alia:





“An order of interim injunction restraining all the defendants /respondents, particularly their agents, provides, servants, however called from taking steps to proceed or proceeding on strike, pending the determination of the motion. ”





“An interim injunction restraining PASAN, their agents, privies, servants from giving directives to their members to proceed or proceeding on strike.”





The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria in the National Assembly on Monday embarked on a four-day warning strike over unpaid allowances to the tune of N2.7 billion.





PASAN members were stopped from gaining access to the National Assembly on Wednesday when President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2019 appropriation bill.