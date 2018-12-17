



President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the event of his seventy-sixth birthday.





President Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, also hailed her principal as he turned 76 today.





The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani and former Abia State Governor, Uzor Orji Kalu, also dropped their well wishes for President Buhari via Twitter.





Saraki tweeted, “Happy Birthday to President Muhammadu Buhari and many happy returns”.





Kalu tweeted, “I join other Nigerians to celebrate his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari at 76. Sir, the achievements under your able & dynamic leadership are remarkable,unbeatable and indelible.We are indeed proud of you.I pray God continues to direct you(Amen)Happy Birthday sir.”





Dabiri-Erewa, wrote, “Happy birthday to our Prrsidnt @MBuhari , a man of unparalleled humility, integrity, principles , discipline and compassion. May almighty Allah give you the grace , strength and wisdom as you lead our nation till 2023 in shaa Allah.”





Sani tweeted, “Happy Birthday to Mr President at Seventy Six.”