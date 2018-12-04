The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Jimi Agbaje has described the promise by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, to restore the glory of Lagos, as not only laughable but an admission of failure by the ruling clique that had enslaved the state since 1999.He said everyone knew that voting for Sanwoolu meant granting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu a sixth term, and no one should expect anything new but more years of suffering without smiling for Lagos citizens.In a statement circulated through the media on Tuesday and signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Felix Oboagwina, the PDP candidate took his opponent and the rival party to the cleaners.Agbaje said it was noteworthy that Sanwoolu who had been Commissioner for three tenures back to back and lately the Managing Director of the state’s housing corporation had no achievements to flaunt.Agbaje, who spoke in reaction to an earlier statement by the APC gubernatorial candidate to make the people the cornerstone of his administration and restore Lagos glory, said it was an admission of the ineptitude with which his opponent, his sponsors and his godfathers had ruled the state for the last 19 years.“That is Sanwoolu admitting to what everyone knows already, that he and his paymasters are guilty of misgovernment; and for most of two decades, they have enslaved the state for purely selfish benefits,” Agbaje said. “But Lagosians cannot be fooled and they know that these leopards cannot change their spots.”Lamenting the negative records that the state had garnered among cities of the world, the PDP candidate said Sanwoolu was part of the rot.“Lagos State was just in the 2018 GLOBAL LIVEABILITY INDEX as the second worst city for humans to live in the world. And this is no thanks to its waste disposal mismanagement, traffic logjams, incessant flooding, insecurity, double taxation, impunity, lawlessness, godfatherism, corruption and abandoned projects,” the statement said.Agbaje said Lagosians must reject Sanwoolu at the polls for representing the continuity of these negative indices.“When a formula does not give you the result you want, you change it! Lagosians must change this unprofitable team committed to govern for their own selfish interests,” said the PDP candidate.Agbaje lamented that the rail line project had been footdragged for four years, just as the Badagry-Apapa expressway, an international route that had turned into a nightmare after the ruling party inexplicably slowed down the project several years after commencing work on it.According to him, Lagos was suffering an infrastructure and housing deficit that was within the purview of the state to solve, going by its huge internally generated revenue and Federal allocation.“We also intend to fully liberate the local governments to mind their own business,” he posited. “Today we have a situation where, in order to continue unbridled corruption and mismanagement, the ruling clique deliberately emasculated the local governments to make them lack the wherewithal to tackle their primary functions constitutionally placed within their purview.”He said he would grant the councils free rein to administer their budgets and allocations and manage their funds and functions, build drainage, build markets and mind primary healthcare, in order to citizens to feel the impact of government at the grassroots.