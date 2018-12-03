In a remarkable challenge to the status quo, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has started his gubernatorial elections campaign with a kick-off rally in Badagry and an engaging live tweet-chat session with Lagosians today.The session, which started with videos of the APC gubernatorial candidate personally reading tweets asking questions about his person, capacity and experience; started at about 2.30pm and trended for hours.Sanwo-Olu provided insights into his plan for the state in his responses and offered practical solutions to some of the issue raised. The online real-time interactive session touched on topical issues such as traffic management, waste management, inclusive governance, health, education, infrastructural development, the candidate’s expertise and experience.Dear Lagos, a lot has been said about me, so I felt why not respond in person. They say Twitter is savage… and wow, they are not lying. Watch a few of my responses and join me @ 2:30pm to ask about me/my plans #ForAGreaterLagos. Use hashtag #Lagostweets and I'll respond pic.twitter.com/y0lvI9Ukyw— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) December 2, 2018Interestingly, the online convergence, which attracted notable voices in the Nigerian twitter space, started like a playful engagement, with Sanwo-Olu saying “They say Twitter is savage… and wow, they are not lying”, turned out to a very fruitful interaction that facilitated exchange of useful ideas between the APC candidate and stakeholders.Hey guys, this has been fun but family time beckons.Do watch the video and let's do this again same time next week.#ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/o290qHsB3d— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) December 2, 2018Unlike the jamboree that usually characterizes campaign kick-off, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu launched his campaign in a methodical and highly engaging manner, which allowed for frontal engagement on pertinent issues.By this, Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated his readiness and commitment to running an issue-based campaign, whereby he can be engaged on any subject or matter of concern by Lagosians, who will elect him as the next governor of the state.Similarly, this matter-of-fact approach signals Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s view on governance and his resolve to bury bureaucracy in state administration through innovative deployment of technology.At some pre-campaign engagements, Sanwo-Olu had declared his intention to run an accessible government, where the governor is reachable by every willing electorate. “Ours won’t be a government that will shut out the state by just sitting in the government house. We will be available, reachable and accessible to Lagosians, even when they live very far from Alausa”, said Sanwo-Olu.Ending the live tweet-chat session, the APC gubernatorial candidate urged Lagosians to note down their concerns and issues pertinent to them for another live discussion on Twitter at this same next Saturday.“Let’s keep the conversation going next Saturday. Let’s do like an opinion poll to identify the most important issues you want me to talk about when we converge next week” said an appreciative Sanwo-Olu.