Senator Shehu Sani, on Monday, listed three reasons Northern elites are silent over the cases of killings and kidnappings that have been happening in the region.On his verified Twitter handle, Sani said, it was either the northern political elites were silent due to fear, their belief that the government was doing all that it can to curb kidnapping/killings or simply a case of indifference, as the poor are those most affected.He tweeted, "Northern political elites are silent on the frequent killings and kidnappings in the north out of any of these three reasons; fear: not to be seen opposing the Government; belief that the President is doing his best; indifference because it's the poor that are dying."In a separate tweet, the senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district said, "Mourning and funerals have become part of the daily lives of the people of Zamfara and Birnin Gwari. Because of the frequency of killings, the FG and states have run out of condemnations and sending condolences to the families of the victims, the press too no more treats it as a cover story."Sani was reacting to the news of the attack on Magami village in Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State, where bandits killed a number of persons on Saturday.The Acting Governor of the state, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, on Sunday attended the funeral prayers of the victims and he said, "It is very disturbing, so distracting the way our people are being killed by terrorists."More often than not, we could not even concentrate and face our work, due to pressures of insecurity in our communities," he said.He urged security operatives in the state to maximise their efforts in tackling the challenges.Police have since deployed more men in the village.