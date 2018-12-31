



Nuhu Ribadu, pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has handed over his campaign offices and buses to the reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Ribadu who sought and lost the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 poll, said the opponents of Buhari will be “roundly defeated”.





He said the February presidential election is a referendum between a past that should forever be forgotten and a new chapter of probity and accountability.





He spoke in Yola, Adamawa capital, at a ceremony to hands off his gubernatorial campaign structure to Buhari.





He said he and his supporters would work assiduously to ensure the victory of Buhari in Adamawa.

“There is consensus among Nigerians of goodwill. Nobody wants return of those faces that are synonymous with our failure as a country. We have moved on, we should not allow them to dragged us back,” he said.

The campaign office

“For the past three years, EFCC and others have been struggling to recover wealth stolen from this country within just a few years. We are happy now that such wanton stealing is not happening. We should not allow those who have no problem with stealing our wealth to get back on the wheels.”





He said the people of Adamawa have no reason not to support Buhari due to a number of achievements of the administration.





“This state is a farming state. Our farmers have been supported through Anchor Borrowers. We now have fertilizer all over,” he said.





“In terms of infrastructure, Adamawa is witnessing massive revolution. A number of roads are currently ongoing in the state. We have never had it so good.





“Many communities in Adamawa state were under Boko Haram occupation. The capital, Yola, was being threatened but today everyone is at peace, all displaced persons have been relocated to their towns.”