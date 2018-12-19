The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, shortly after saying the opening prayers, met with the Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf; and Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, after which he urged those who are not lawmakers in the chamber and at the gallery to step out.
He said the closed-door meeting would last only five minutes.
The meeting is holding less than 25 minutes to the arrival of the President.
President Buhari is now to be received at 12 noon.
