The House of Representatives is now holding an executive session.

The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, shortly after saying the opening prayers, met with the Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf; and Majority ‎Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, after which he urged those who are not lawmakers in the chamber and at the gallery to step out.

He said the closed-door meeting would last only five‎ minutes.

The meeting is holding less than 25 minutes to the arrival of the President.


President Buhari is now to be received at 12 noon.




