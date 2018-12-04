 Reps collating signatures to impeach Osinbajo, says lawmaker | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Reps collating signatures to impeach Osinbajo, says lawmaker

3:46 PM 0
A+ A-
A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Johnson Agbonayinma, ‎representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Edo State, has alleged that some members ‎are collating signatures with the aim of impeaching Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Agbonayinma made the allegation while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said, “Some political gladiators and media houses” were ‎sponsoring fake news against Osinbajo.

“The reason is because of the NEMA investigation,” he said.


Agbonayinma,‎ however, failed to name‎ those behind the campaign against the Vice-President, saying they include disgruntled members of the All Progressives Congress.

The House had probed the activities of the National Emergency Management Agency in the North-East, during which it indicted Osinbajo and the Director-General of the agency.




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top