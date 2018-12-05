The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, read a letter from Onyewinfe at the plenary on Wednesday, announcing his defection.
Onyenwinfe blamed his decision on the outcome of the primaries conducted by APGA in Anambra. He said “APGA is in deep crisis” and that the party does not follow democratic processes. He also said the party had been divided, with the emergence of a factional New-APGA.
