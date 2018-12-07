Reekado Banks is no longer a member of the Mavins family.





The singer who clocked 25 yesterday took to his instagram page to officially announce his exit from the Don Jazzy led label.





In the post shared on Friday, December 7th, Reekado Banks while informing his followers of his decision and upcoming steps, also thanked Donjazzy.





''Today I write in tears, not from a place of of pain, but of joy and gratitude. A place of bliss and satisfaction because I am more than contented with how far this opportunity has brought me.





The last five years have been the most blissful years of my career, The journey has been extremely wonderful and filled with the best experiences...





Joing the mavinrecords family was the best thing to have happend to me in the last decade. Don Jazzy took me in and treated me like his own son. I'll be eternally grateful to him for sacrifices he made towards the growth of my career...





Taking this bold step and moving on from Mavin Records onto bigger opportunities is something that, though not easy, is absolutely necessary because of my growth''



