From Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the yoruba people of South-West, Nigeria yesterday came a piece of advice: vote President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 2019 election to stand a good chance of producing his successor in 2023.Osinbajo spoke in Oyo during a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.The vice president said onus is on the Southwest to show that it wants to produce the president in 2023.Buhari, according to him, has performed well to deserve a second term in office.“The 2019 election is our own. We are not looking at 2019 but 2023,” he said.“If we get it in 2019, Yoruba will get it in 2023. Because if we don’t get it in 2019, we may not get it in 2023 and it may take a very long time to get it.“We need to look at tomorrow and not because of today. What we are doing now is for tomorrow and not for today.”He said Buhari has shown that he has zero tolerance for corruption.His words: “What I know about Buhari is that he is an honest man. What he says he will do, he will do it.”He urged the people of the Southwest to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).“Now, they are regrouping. These are the people that ruled for 16 years and they say they want to come back again. They are corrupt. Though, it is still difficult because no man or woman can build a house without a foundation,” he said.Oba Adeyemi earlier in his address described Vice President Osinbajo as a cerebral lawyer who has excelled in his profession.He said, “He is a good lawyer. The case he instituted on behalf of Lagos State when the federal government withheld the local government allocations in Lagos State during the Obasanjo regime, he won the case. And it was Yar’Adua that paid the money. The load you are carrying is big, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, you will succeed.”