The Peoples Redemption Party member representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has challenged the management of the communications giant, Etisalat, and Keystone bank to publish the list of their shareholders without further delay.The senator through his verified Twitter handle on Friday said such action by the management of the two organisations would put a stop to the controversies surrounding their ownership.The Atiku Campaign Organisation had through one of their spokespersons, Buba Galadima, alleged on Wednesday that families, associates, and cronies of President Muhammadu Buhari, were the largest shareholders in the two firms.But Sani said the immediate publication of the firms’ owners, would also save the President, whose integrity was already being called to question, from ridicule.Sani tweeted, “In view of the moral dust raised by the questions on the shares of the two firms now on the scale of integrity, Etisalat & Keystone should publish the full names of their shareholders, to exhale the billows of smoke and clear the dark clouds hanging over the landscape of our nation.”In another tweet, the senator urged any Nigerian with concrete evidence of corruption against the family of President Muhammadu Buhari to send such to the relevant anti-corruption agencies in the country for necessary investigations.He also challenged those accusing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, to write a petition to the anti-graft agencies instead of making a noise about it in the media.He said, “If you have any concrete case of corruption against the ex-VP, forward it to the relevant anti-corruption agency; If you have any concrete case of corruption against the family of Mr. President, forward it to the relevant anti-corruption agency. Else, it’s all about ghosts and shadows.”Meanwhile, the senator in yet another tweet on Friday advised the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, who has just been appointed as an adviser to the Buhari’s reelection campaign council, to handle his new responsibilities with caution.Sani’s tweets read, “Dear Bro Aliko (Dangote), don’t use Broom to reinforce your silos, don’t use Broom as your plasterboard; don’t use Broom to mix your concrete, (but) maintain the use of your machine concrete mixer.”