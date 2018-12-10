



The Anglican Bishops in Nigeria have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to proscribe armed herdsmen as terrorists.





The Bishops gave the call while lamenting the spate of attacks by armed Fulani herdsmen across the country.





Their call was contained in a communiqué signed by Rev. Edafe B. Emamezi, Bishop, Diocese of Western Izon at the end of the first session of the 4th synod of the Diocese of Western Izon (Anglican Communion) held at St. Peter’s Church Bomadi, Delta State.





According to the Bishops, “Synod notes with dismay that while the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB has been proscribed as a terrorist group and been hunted down by the security outfit along with the Niger Delta militants, the killer herdsmen and their sponsors have been allowed free access to unleash terror killing many Nigerians in the process.





“Synod, therefore, calls on those concerned to balance the equation by also proscribing the killer herdsmen as a terrorist group.





“We also appreciate with gratitude the government’s fight against corruption but cautions that the approach in dealing with the menace should not be selective as it has been observed in some cases and also the rule of law should be followed.”