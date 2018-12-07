Prophet Samuel Abiara, the General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Vineyard of Comfort, popularly known as CAC Agbala Itura, on Friday identified one of the reasons for divorce as the inability of couples to forgive one another.The prophet, who lost his first wife in 2016 and kicked off his sermon by introducing his new wife to the congregation. He said, it was important to have a life partner as God hates divorce.Speaking during a “Prayer Session for the “Family” at the ongoing 2018 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp, Mowe, Ogun State, Abiara said many couples do not keep the law of marriage which is forgiveness.According to him, the reason most homes break up after a few months of marriage is that they do not forgive themselves and this will make love to cease in their homes.“The bible says that a man has the right to remarry after he lost his wife, but God never wants separation.“The bible also said let the “brotherly love continue”, but most couples do not forgive each other and that’s the reason for most broken homes.“You should always pray for the peace of God to reign in your family,” he said.Abiara prayed for all families whose marriages were on the edge of collapse to regain love.“I pray that the Lord Jesus should intervene in all family situations and grant them love and peace.“Let all devilish acts and unforgiving spirits in all the homes and spirit of divorce be destroyed in families,” he prayed.