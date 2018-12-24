



The Leader and Founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Ejigbo Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has proclaimed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would find it outright difficult to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





Primate Ayodele, who is known for unveiling prophecies at the turn of the year, told newsmen at the church premises that the PDP would find it uneasy in stopping President Muhammadu Buhari because they have refused to do the right things from the beginning of their pursuit.





According to Ayodele: “I said it the other time and I still maintain it, if PDP had given the ticket to Bukola Saraki, they will win because it’s only Saraki that can unseat Buhari but PDP stakeholders have not done what they are supposed to do. I said it in 2015 that Jonathan maybe the last president from PDP. I’m still standing on it unless they take a quick step and that is for Atiku and Saraki to do the right thing. If only they will do the right thing, that is only when PDP can win. For now, I’m only seeing Atiku and Saraki playing.





“That’s all I’m saying on this matter. PDP will find it difficult to wrestle power from President Buhari come February 2019 election because they refused to do the right thing from the beginning. Unless they put heads together and do the right thing, APC will still come back,” he emphasized.





The Spiritual Leader also predicted the parties that would claim victory at the Gubernatorial Elections in some states in the country.





In his words: “For Lagos State, it would be business as usual but APC will still win. In Oyo State, it’s going to be tough. The PDP man there has missed it; it’s still going back to APC.





“Ogun State is a troubled state. The election should’ve favoured APC, but APC may not have it in Ogun State. Don’t underestimate Amosun’s candidate, or the candidate from GNI but PDP will never get the ticket in Ogun.





“For Delta State, PDP will take the state. For Rivers, though it’s a do or die affair; Wike will still come back. Kano and Kaduna is for APC. Then for Imo State, if the PDP man is serious, he can take the state but unfortunately, I don’t see him to be serious and if APC puts their house in order in that state, then they can win that state. APC may win Anambra State for the presidency. Ebonyi and Cross River States may go to APC if PDP is not careful in those states. This is because PDP has not done what they are supposed to do.”





Ayodele stated that though he cannot say that his prophecies are 100 per cent accurate because prayers can change things, he can boast that 95 per cent of his prophecies have come to pass.





He warned that there will be more bloodletting and tension in the forthcoming election than was the case in 2015 when Goodluck Jonathan was president.





“Buhari is not Jonathan who went for peace instead of war,” he said.