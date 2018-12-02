Tiffany Trump, the daughter of US president, Donald Trump, is allegedly dating a Lagos-bred millionaire, Micheal Boulos.According to Page Six reports, Micheal is the son of a multi-billion dollar family in Nigeria.A source close to Tiffany told Page Six that the president’s daughter and Boulos spent Thanksgiving together and that he met most of her family.“Tiffany is happy. She has so far been able to keep things with Michael under the radar.“But she introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family. There was no mention of the president’s unfortunate comment about African nations,” the source said.Tiffany and Boulos are believed to have started dating sometime in June, when they met while on vacation in Mykonos.Boulos reportedly grew up in Lagos, Nigeria. Tiffany’s father President Trump had once referred to Nigeria as a “shithole country.”