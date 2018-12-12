Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said those opposed to the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari are eyeing the nation’s resources which they intend to loot.Fayemi said Nigerians should ignore the people he described as enemies of the country and cast their votes for Buhari, who he said would continue to work for the development of the country and liberation of the masses.The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, spoke in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Tuesday while receiving members of the Ekiti State Private Sectors Union who are drumming support for Buhari’s re-election.“Those who are against Buhari’s re-election are the enemies of the country who want to continue to loot the nation’s economy after their 16-year rule,” he claimed.While appreciating their support for the President, Fayemi assured members of the union that they would be allowed participation in governance in the state.He said there would be no development when the private sector was paralysed.The union’s chairman, Mr Gbenga Abiodun, said they embarked on the rally for Buhari because of the President’s fight against corruption, which he said had blocked leakages in all sectors of the economy.Abiodun urged people of the state to re-elect Buhari “so that the state could benefit from the laudable programmes of the Federal Government such as the extension of the proposed rail project to Ekiti which will in no small measure boost the economy of the state when completed”.He also identified the government’s Social Investment Programmes and the rehabilitation of Akure-Ado Ekiti-Ikare Road among other programmes which the state would gain from Buhari’s second term.“We are requesting more federal presence in terms of loan/grant for the private sectors union, infrastructural development, tourism, agriculture and more dividends of democracy and more importantly refund of the funds expended on federal roads in Ekiti State.“We are assuring President Buhari of his re-election into office in 2019 and we are pledging our support for the project,” he said.