Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Friday, asked the All Progressives Congress factions in Imo state to settle their differences to ensure the victory of the party in 2019.Ganduje said that President Muhammadu Buhari was deeply worried and concerned about the level of crisis which had affected the ruling party in the state.The Kano State governor, who spoke in Owerri when his team met supporters of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as part of ongoing efforts to reconcile the factions in the state, noted that “Imo State is very dear to President Muhammadu Buhari.”Asking the factions to call a truce, Ganduje said that the party could not afford to go into the general elections in the state as a divided party.Ganduje said, “We are here for dialogue. We are here for peace. We are worried. But we are concerned and determined.“We are here to see that those who are aggrieved are brought back to the party.“After this meeting, we are going to meet with all the aspirants, of both sides. This is just to meet with members of the APC. The main meeting will be with the aspirants in the night.“There could be some aggrieved members of the House of Representatives, senators and other members of the party. But we are pleading to all the members of the APC to come together and win the election.“We are here to see you people so that we can discuss heart to heart and put the pieces together. All hope is not lost.“Election is coming and you have to unite and make adequate arrangements for the election because the President is worried. He directed us to come for reconciliation. He wants all of you to be united.“I am happy that all of you are for (President Muhammadu) Buhari. You look determined. You must do a lot of planning. You must sit down locally and win the election.”Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who was part of the delegation, added, “You have heard from the chairman and Senator Godswill Akpabio, my own is going to be an addendum. You are not going to have an isolated election.”Senator Godswill Akpabio said the crisis in Imo State APC could be resolved if the factions would put the interest of the party first.He said, “This is a serious business. Whether you are factionalised or not, the victory of the APC in Imo State is assured. Even though we have not seen Hope (Uzodinma), I can see hope in your faces.”Ganduje and his team had on Thursday held a meeting with the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his supporters as part of the ongoing efforts to reconcile the APC members in the state.