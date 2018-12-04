The Class of 1978 of Government College Ughelli, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to replicate the increase in the salary structure of the Nigeria Police in the salaries of teachers in Nigeria.The class made their position known during their inaugural annual lecture and conference as part of activities to mark its 40 years anniversary.The event which held at the school premises in Ughelli, was entitled: “Falling Standard of Education in Nigeria: Role of Old Boys, Government, Teachers, and Students.”In his remarks, Chairman of the class, Dr. Akpo Mudiaga Odje while lamenting the welfare of teachers in the country, said: “We hope President Buhari extends the increase of police salary to teachers as well as to members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who are currently on strike.”