The class made their position known during their inaugural annual lecture and conference as part of activities to mark its 40 years anniversary.
The event which held at the school premises in Ughelli, was entitled: “Falling Standard of Education in Nigeria: Role of Old Boys, Government, Teachers, and Students.”
In his remarks, Chairman of the class, Dr. Akpo Mudiaga Odje while lamenting the welfare of teachers in the country, said: “We hope President Buhari extends the increase of police salary to teachers as well as to members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who are currently on strike.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.