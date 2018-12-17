Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and some lawmakers have extended their felicitations to President Muhammadu Buhari, who clocks 76 on Monday (today).In a goodwill message he personally signed in Abuja on Sunday, the former President thanked God who, he said, blessed President Buhari with long life.Jonathan further noted that President Buhari had contributed so much to the development of Nigeria, having served the nation in different capacities, and “always giving his best whenever he is called upon to serve.”He said, “Yours has been a life of great service to our dear nation, having served as a brave soldier, governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, and now President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”Jonathan, who further highlighted Buhari’s patriotism and deep commitment to Nigeria’s development, also prayed to God to grant the President good health and more productive years.”Also, Akeredolu sought the support and prayers of Nigerians for Buhari to enable him to serve the country better.The governor made the call in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olusegun Ajiboye, in Akure on Sunday.Ajiboye stated that the governor joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate Buhari on his 76th birthday.Akeredolu also congratulated Nigerians for having Buhari as president “at this difficult time.”The governor said the President’s commitment to the development of Nigeria was increasingly yielding the expected results.“I am soliciting Nigerians’ support and prayers for the President to enable him to serve the country better,” he said.In his congratulatory message, a member of the House of Representatives, Umar Bago, (All Progressives Congress, Niger State) on Sunday, described Buhari as a committed progressive concerned with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religious and political differences.The lawmaker commended the President for his political commitment to the ongoing fight against corruption, insurgency, cattle rustling and sectarian crisis.“Mr President has succeeded in repositioning the country for the better in security, transport, massive roads construction, provision of farming implements and diversification of the economy.“I am pleased to join your family and other well-wishers in thanking God for blessing you with the strength and wisdom to live a fulfilling life of honest, committed to the well being of all ordinary Nigerians.” At 76, your contributions to national growth have remained undiminished as you continue to fearlessly lend your strong voice and strategic support to the genuine efforts toward making our nation great.“I pray that God will still keep you longer to play greater role in the stabilisation of our country.”