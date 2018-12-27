



The Presidency has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of spreading lies about the Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.





It said this in response to allegation that the President Muhammadu Buhari and his appointees were looting.





Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the PDP was in the mistaken assumption that its toga of corruption will dissipate if it succeeded in black painting every other person as corrupt.





A statement he signed on Wednesday, noted that the strategy was to make corruption appear as normative and that everyone is equally involved.





“They think by so doing, Nigerians will forgive them for their sins. This is a huge mistake,” he said.





“The PDP has become an ill-wind on the country today and the elections next year present the citizens an excellent opportunity to save the country from it.





“We can’t imagine a sane organisation shamelessly telling Nigerians that President Buhari is looting, as they themselves did of the recovered loot, the USD 322m lately recovered from the Abacha family. This is an irresponsible lie.





“The USD 322m recovered is being used to make the Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT of a monthly amount of N5,000 to more than 300,000 poor homes across the nation under the Social Investment Program introduced by the Buhari administration.





“This is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding, signed between the governments of Nigeria and Switzerland as a condition for releasing the funds.





“As part of the MoU, the World Bank is monitoring the application of the funds. It is also important that the World Bank has equally given an additional facility to support the on-going cash transfers.





“Nigerians are hereby advised to be watchful of what comes out from the opposition, not to be misled into voting for a party that sees nothing wrong with corruption and would rather have everyone drenched in its colors, as they irretrievably are.”