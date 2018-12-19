



President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie on Wednesday reacted to a statement credited to Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, that herdsmen attack may continue.





Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former Vice-President claimed that herdsmen killing will continue if President Muhammadu Buhari remained in power.





Atiku said this while reacting to Amnesty International’s report on herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, which indicted the Federal Government for failing to stop the killing of 3,641 Nigerians by herdsmen in the last three years.





However, Onochie said the remark may be a confirmation that of “our suspicions.”





In a tweet, Onochie wrote: “The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, said killings by herdsmen would continue in the country unless President Muhammadu Buhari is voted out of office in 2019.





“Really? Is this a confirmation of our suspicions?”