



The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says he has received several requests from political parties demanding funds in order to endorse President Muhammadu Buhari.





Oshiomhole said this in Abuja on Wednesday when the APC National Working Committee (NWC) received the delegation of International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) led by former Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield.





The delegation also included John Tomaszewski, IRI Regional Director for Africa; Sentell Barnes, Resident Program Director, IRI-Nigeria; Jessica Findley, Resident Program Officer, IRI-Nigeria; Raymond Esebagbon, Deputy Country Director, NDI-Nigeria; and Sunday Alao, Program Officer, IRI-Nigeria.





The APC boss said the judiciary stopped the INEC’s attempt to restrict the registration of political parties since the constitution guaranteed the freedom of association.





He, however, warned against the formation of ‘democratic merchants’ who would be creating more confusion and generating more heat in the name of freedom.





He said that a long ballot paper would definitely pose serious challenge on the Election Day in 2019 with regard to how people would identify who to vote for.





Oshiomhole, who appreciated the concern of the delegation on Nigeria, assured them that the country under President Muhammadu Buhari would not compromise the job of INEC, the judiciary, security and anti-corruption agencies as allegedly witnessed under the PDP government.





“It is absolutely untrue to suggest that the security forces have been on our side. The second is to look at common logic. The PDP were in power for 16 unbroken years. What this government is fighting against today is trying to change this assumption that it is either win or the system should go under.





“The President has had to order that security of a governor who cried out be immediately restored. It is unfair to suggest that such a President is not ready for a free and fair election,” Oshiomhole added.





Responding, the leader of the delegation, Amb. Thomas-Greenfield, said a lot of concerns were raised about neutrality of INEC and security agencies.





He said they were happy over the peace accord by all political parties during a meeting with the National Peace Council ( NPC), stating that there will additional accord to be signed calling on all parties to take any disagreement to the court once the result of the election is announced.





He said the team had earlier met with the President of the Appeal Court on some of the challenges she might face.