Some supporters of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), who marched to the Area F police command in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday were shot, teargassed and arrested.





The protesters had marched there to demand the release of six supporters of Sowore who were detained for “breaching Lagos signage law and removing posters of other political parties and candidates, replacing them with Sowore’s.”





Witnesses at the scene said that the police shot directly at the protesters whose conduct had been peaceful.





“This is a peaceful protest, for God’s sake. They shot teargas canisters and one of our members, Annabelle Okooboh was hit,” one of the AAC members said.





He added that the police moved in on them and arrested placard-wielding members.





Rachel Onamusi-Kpiasi, director of media and communications of Sowore campaign, said many of the protesters sustained injuries and one car was impounded.

“The TakeItBack Movement and AAC party is still trying to account for its members that embarked on a peaceful protest this morning,” the statement read.





“The order to disrupt the peaceful awareness exercise being carried out by members of Sowore’s party, the AAC, is believed to have come from Imohimi Edgar, the Lagos state commissioner of police.





“Witnesses at the scene reported being shot at and teargassed, with many of them sustaining injuries.”

Chike Oti, Lagos police spokesman, was not available for comments when contacted over the matter.





“Please call me back,” he said.