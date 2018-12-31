



Senate President Bukola Saraki says the invasion of the Abuja residence of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, by some police officers could be an attempt to block him from the 2019 polls.





On Friday, the police stormed the residence of Melaye, who is seeking reelection, saying they wanted to arrest for culpable homicide.





But reacting through Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesman, Saraki condemned the action of the police, describing Ibrahim Idris, the inspector-general of police, as the worst head of the force in history.





“The general belief is that this is aimed at keeping Melaye out of circulation so that he would not participate in the general election in February,” he said.

“The manner of invasion on his house is highly suspicious. This same man has been charged with sundry and needless allegations and he has attended the various court sessions. He is also a candidate in the coming elections and therefore have no reason to run away from the country.





“He was also present in the senate for plenary, committee meetings and oversight functions till the Senate went on recess on December 20, 2018. Though the police in their statement claim that there was a request to the clerk of the national assembly (CNA) inviting Senator Melaye to report to the police, my enquiry from the CNA showed that he had no such letter.





“If there was an offence allegedly committed in July and the police waited till now, we do not see the urgency in the need to arrest him about six weeks to the election in which he is a candidate. He could have been invited to report to the police on Monday.





“This desperation to haul him in is beyond normal. This same IGP who refused to honour the invitation of the senate for him to give information on the security situation in the country and rushed to the court to seek protection of his rights is now violating the rights of other people. In the same manner, a senate resolution to the effect that his security personnel that were withdrawn should be reinstated has not been obeyed.





“This method of digging out some old charges and allegations to arrest and incarcerate political opponents has presented this current Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, as the most partisan head of the Nigerian police ever in the history of this country. We have continued to call on the security agencies to steer clear of partisanship and be professional in their activities.”





Melaye has promised to make himself available to the police this week.