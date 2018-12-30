For the second day running, armed policemen yesterday kept surveillance on the Abuja residence of Senator Dino Melaye, who, they said, is wanted for attempted murder.The police stormed the house on Friday to arrest Melaye but did not find him.The senator claimed he was out of Abuja and would make himself available to the police later this week.The Police said they would remain there until he surrenders.But they denied yesterday, a report that they had cut off public electricity supply to the house.Police spokesman, Mr. Moshood Jimoh, a deputy superintendent (DSP) in an sms to our source said: “As a matter of fact, we prefer that the place should not be in darkness so that it will be easy to monitor things properly.“I can confirm that our men are still there and they may not leave until all legal steps have been taken to bring the suspect before the law.”Jimoh had said on Friday that Melaye “is wanted by the police for attempted culpable homicide, the shooting and wounding of a policeman on duty.”He said the offence was committed by Melaye and his thugs in Kogi State.He added: “Senator Dino is a wanted man and the police are only in the process of arresting him. Three months ago, a letter had been written to the Clerk of the National Assembly to inform Senator Dino Melaye of the need to report to the police in Kogi State and he (Senator Melaye) has refused to do so.”Melaye accused the Kogi State (his home state) government of instigating the police against him.He said the state government is out to kill him.