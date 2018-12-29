



The police have admitted invading the Abuja residence of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.





Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, had earlier said that he was unaware of the invasion.





But in a statement on Friday evening, Moshood said the senator’s house was invaded to effect his arrest in “the case of attempted culpable homicide” against him.





“The Police operatives currently in the residence of Senator Dino Melaye are to effect his arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State,” the statement read.





“The above offence was committed by Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs in Kogi State on the 19th July, 2018 when they shot and wounded a police officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.”





Moshood added the officer in question is still under “intensive medical care” following injuries sustained.





He said the police have written the clerk of the national assembly for Melaye to report at Kogi state police command for him to answer to the “offences” but he has “bluntly refused to report himself to the Police.”





“The Police operatives will continue to be in wait at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest,” he said, adding: “The offence for which Senator Dino Melaye is being investigated is capital in nature and not compoundable.”





Melaye recently accused Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, of plotting to kill him.





He had been arraigned in court on several occasions over allegations of alleged gun running and attempted suicide.