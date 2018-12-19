Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has refused to rule out replacing Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.Pochettino is believed to be United’s top choice to succeed Mourinho following his sacking on Tuesday.The Argentine signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham in May and has spoken at length about wanting to stay with the club as they prepare to move into their new stadium.But reports following Mourinho’s exit suggested Pochettino is privately open to the possibility of moving to Old Trafford.The 46-year-old is understood to have been frustrated by the lack of backing he has received in the transfer market — with Tottenham unable to make a single close-season signing this year.Pochettino is also vexed by Tottenham’s tight wage structure and the failure of chairman Daniel Levy to sell players he no longer wants.Perhaps aware he may have to deal with financial restrictions at Tottenham for several more years because of their expensive and delayed stadium move, Pochettino left the door open for United when he admitted he could not predict what might happen at the end of the season.“What is going to happen in the summer? What is going to happen tomorrow? No one knows. The most important is to enjoy the journey. I’m so happy here,” he told reporters on Tuesday.“What is going to happen is not in our hands, I mean the decision in another club, we don’t know.“That is not my business and then I will not waste time or energy because my focus and energy is in Tottenham.”Pochettino, preparing for Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final at Arsenal, emphasised he is happy at Tottenham, where he has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the world.Tottenham are third in the Premier League, while United are languishing in sixth place.“It is not my business if something happens in another club, like in many, many clubs around the world,” he said.“I am happy here in Tottenham and I have four-and-a-half years left on my contract.“There are a lot of rumours but, look, I am happy here trying to give my best to the club.”