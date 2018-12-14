



Yakubu Dati, Plateau commissioner for information, says President Muhammadu Buhari will win 100 percent votes in the state during the 2019 presidential election.





Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the governorship election, ex-President Goodluck Jonatahn got more votes than Buhari during the 2015 elections.





Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, where he attended the 47th meeting of the national council on information, Dati said this time around, Buhari will win the state.





According to Dati, the Buhari administration has impacted positively on the people of Plateau, saying they will vote for him massively.





“I assure you that Plateau will vote Buhari 100 per cent this time around,” Dati said.





“President Muhammadu Buhari is going to win Plateau state this time around because of the steps he has taken to strengthen the state.





“As I speak with you, more than 5000 rice farmers have been empowered with farming implements and seedlings.





“The school feeding programme is ongoing, safety nets programmes are also there. People are benefiting at the grassroots level. We are also benefitting directly because Mr. President, for the first time, when we had crisis, he and the vice-president came.”