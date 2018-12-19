Fresh reports reaching us indicate that there is a raging fire at Ebule Egba caused by activities of pipeline vandals.
Residential and commercial houses allegedly affected. People scampering to safety.
It is alleged that vandals had caused an explosion from the pipelines, which extended to Abule Egba Bus Stop.
Fire said to have started around 3:30am this morning.
Uncertain if casualties have been recorded.
More details later.
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.