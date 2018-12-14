 PHOTOS: Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki completes NYSC | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
PHOTOS: Osinbajo's daughter, Kiki completes NYSC

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki has just completed the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service.

The excited Kiki took to social media to announce her passing out along side her cousin, Laolu yesterday. They both started the journey of service together and passed out with the latest batch of Corps members.


Her Instagram post reads: Corper weeeee!!!!!!! Done and dusted!! Nysc
Started this journey with @laoluosinbajo so glad it’s over!!!
The second picture is my mood right now. Lol

