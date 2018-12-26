The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs following Boko Haram’s attack on Kukareta community in Yobe State, as well as the worsening security situation in Zamfara State caused by armed bandits.Boko Haram fighters on Christmas Eve attacked a military base in Kukareta, where they reportedly engaged government forces in a gunfight before they were repelled. The terrorists also reportedly set ablaze a clinic in the community as residents fled their homes to save their lives.The opposition party also said the developments had shown that President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategies to end insecurity in the North-East had failed.The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview with our correspondent urged Buhari to adopting new methods to end bloodletting in the country.Ologbondiyan said, “We sympathise with the families of the people that have been killed.“The PDP has consistently told Mr President to review his parade. As the commander in chief, if his men in the front are being killed, he has the responsibility of reviewing his parade. Except if there is something underneath that he has not been able to explain to Nigerians, the PDP holds that more than ever before the time has come for Mr President to review his parade.“We also insist that a review of his parade include allowing the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to enjoy his retirement at the end of his service. From his line-up so far, there is absolutely nothing that has shown that he has done well for his service to be extended.“We demand that Mr President review his parade and take off war-fatigued generals that he relies on to fight the insurgency and insecurity.”He added, “In a war, if you have a commander and his men are being killed, it points to something: that the commander is not in charge. How can Mr President keep commanders that are not bringing good results to him? We believe that these service chiefs are war-fatigued and as such they should be allowed to go and rest while we see new faces.”Meanwhile, Titi, wife of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday claimed that many women had become widows and children left to suffer following the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East and armed banditry in other parts of the country.She called for collaborative efforts to address the security challenges facing the country.The wife of the former Vice-President spoke in Abuja on the sidelines of a summit with some women leaders of political parties.She alleged that the Buhari administration had led Nigeria into a sorry state.According to her, unemployment and insecurity have worsened in the country.She also lamented the deterioration of infrastructure and growing poverty, saying women and children had suffered a lot since 2015.She promised that her husband would provide a better governance and management to address the challenges if elected president in 2019.