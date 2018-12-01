



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that its campaign for 2019 elections will kick off in Sokoto state on Monday.





Senate President Bukola Saraki, director-general of the party’s campaign council, said this at the inaugural press briefing of the council.





The PDP inaugurated the council, made up of 153 members, on Thursday.





Saraki raised 10 questions, saying if Nigerians cannot give positive answers to them, they should vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.





The questions ranged across economy, security, employment and the rule of law.





He said: “ISSUES: For Nigerians, in 2019, the issues that have to be addressed are:





“Is the economy better or worse? Are more people richer or poorer than they were in 2015? c) Are there more people suffering from hunger now than in 2015? Have there been more job losses now than in 2015? Are our people safer now than they were in 2015?





“Are our military and other security agencies better equipped or motivated to tackle the Boko Haram insurgency and other security challenges than in 2015? Is the country more united now than it was in 2015? Is the infrastructure in the country better than it was in 2015?





“Is there less corruption in the country than in 2015? Is the fight against been fair to all or a tool deployed against political opponents? Are people deriving the benefits of the Rule of Law and personal liberty as enshrined in the constitution now than in 2015?”





These are some of the issues that will determine the trend of the campaign and we believe they should guide Nigerians in making their decisions during the 2019 elections. An election is a referendum on the incumbent.





“If Nigerians are unable to answer any of these questions positively, they must vote out the incumbent.”