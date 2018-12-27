The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will make a minimal impact in the 2019 general elections.He spoke with State House correspondents after meeting with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the President Villa, Abuja.Speaking on the commencement of the APC presidential campaigns, he said that the party was ready for the election.Stressing that the PDP was no option in the forthcoming elections, he said that even with the apology tendered by the National Chairman of the main opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, there have not been any comment of acceptance to the apology by Nigerians.He said “Campaigns will start on Friday in Uyo, we are flagging off with the South-South and it is going to be the first rally of the President and taking place in the South South is particularly significant.“From all the feelers we have I think the people of Uyo and Akwa Ibom state are anxious to receive Mr. President and to hear the message. We are all in good mood.” he saidAsked the chances of the APC to win the elections next year, he said, “Of course, how can you ask what the chances are? If PDP was doing well after 16 years, they wanted to do for 60 but they were terminated, no employer will recall an employee dismissed due to gross misconduct and abuse of finances you don’t recall the employee back.“I remember that the best (Uche) Secondus had to say was that he was apologizing to Nigerian people and I have not heard anybody say they have accepted the apology and people who have robbed you they don’t apologize and say allow me back into your store room, you don’t do that.“So we are certain that even as we can’t talk of any perfect situation, nothing can make Nigeria get so confused as to think that yesterday there was mismanage and those who were at the heart of that mismanagement can be entrusted with providing leadership for tomorrow.“I don’t think that is the question at all, PDP is out of this calculation as far as I am concerned.“I don’t think Nigerians even in their moment … PDP is just not an option particularly when their candidate is not a new face, there is basis for benefit of the doubt, you can give benefit of the doubt to a stranger not to someone who was at the heart perhaps one of the most powerful Vice President we have ever had.“So I am clear that Nigeria will never ever have basis to give PDP the benefit of the doubt.” he added