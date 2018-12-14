The All Progressives Congress has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of contacting some Russian agents in a bid to hack the Independent National Electoral Commission’s server during the 2019 general elections.The party said this accounted for why the opposition party desperately wanted President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the 2018 Electoral Amendment Bill.The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, revealed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja.Nabena also wondered why the PDP was now ill at ease with the same law that it had used in conducting past elections in the country, if it had no ulterior motive.He said, “The Act we are using now was created by the PDP. They created a law and they are now afraid to use it. That does not sound right. What the PDP are doing, they are playing out what they designed in Dubai. They started with the labour strike on minimum wage in order to cause problems in the country but it did not work; they brought ASUU strike, it did not work and then they tried to instigate fuel scarcity which also did not work.“These were all part of their grand design in Dubai and so the last bid is the Electoral Act. Look at the way they are going about it, saying if the president does not sign it, they will demonstrate on the streets. We are waiting for them.“Normally if you vote, the Electoral Officer is supposed to count the votes and announce them before transmitting to the collation centre. But now you are telling us that they do not need to announce the votes, that they should just transmit. That is all part of their Dubai plan, trying to bring in Russian agents to hack the system. That is their joker. To hack into the system and manipulate true figures before transmitting them.”