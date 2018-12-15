The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Peter Obi, its vice-presidential candidate, had an outstanding performance at the debate for the 2019 polls.





In a statement on Friday, the party said while Obi displayed an “unprecedented understanding of the dynamics of the critical sectors of our economy with practical solutions to the myriad of problems”, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo “dwelt on false performance claims and displayed scanty understanding of economic issues”.





The party said Obi’s presentation showed PDP’s unparalleled preparedness to take over the reign of government and willingness to return the nation to the path of good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity.





It accused Osinbajo of not being able to articulate any solution or show what the Buhari administration intends to do differently.





“This debate has further exposed the humongous corruption in the Buhari Presidency, as Vice President Osinbajo could not provide answers to the exposed N8 trillion sleazes in the fuel subsidy regime under the Buhari administration,” read the statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman of the party.





“It invited Nigerians to note how the Vice President was jittery and ill-at ease throughout the debate, particularly as his most of his performance claims especially in food provision, infrastructure and security were all fictitious.





“Prof. Osinbajo’s attempted to brand the PDP as corrupt, saying all records and statistics show that corruption escalated under President Buhari and that his administration ranks as the most corrupt in the history of our nation.





“Prof. Osinbajo and the Buhari administration lack every moral standing to speak on social welfare when the Vice President is yet to explain the whereabouts of the N33 billion meant for the provision of food and other items for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) suffering in the North East.





“Finally, the PDP awaits the main Presidential debate and challenges President Buhari to perish the idea of sending a proxy but to get ready to face the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, before all Nigerians.”



