The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola SAN, on Monday, blamed the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party for abandoned federal government projects across the country.He stated this while inspecting the building project of the federal secretariat, Awka, Anambra State.He described the corruption during the PDP era as monumental, adding, “They looted our collective destiny, prospects, jobs and so on.“That’s why the masses are suffering today. That’s why there are no jobs. But we (APC) are trying to bring back smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”He said the 18-kilometer Umunya axis of the Onitsha/Enugu Expressway would be completed in May, 2019, while the federal secretariat, Awka, the state capital would be completed the first quarter of next year.Fashola, said the Buhari government inherited those projects because past governments failed to complete them as a result of corruption.“They awarded the contract without paying contractors, and when you don’t pay contractors you create problems down the labour ladder.“This man here told me that he gets N30,000 per week. With such fund he will patronise pubs in the evening by eating Isiewu (goat head) and drinking with his friends in the evening and through such way wealth is distributed and redistributed; jobs are created.“For instance, the contract for this federal secretariat was awarded in 2012 by the previous administration without making funds available for its completion. If the money meant for it was not stolen, it would have been completed before now.“We are bringing back what was denied the people in the past to them; that’s the difference between a development administration and a corrupt regime,” the minister stated.