The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday faulted the presentation of the party’s governorship flag in Ogun State to the senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu, saying the development was ridiculous.The state chairman of the party, Adebayo Dayo, presented the flag to Kashamu in his hometown, Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State on Monday, a few days after the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, presented same to Oladipupo Adebutu in Abuja.Dayo had at the rally presented the party’s flags to Kashamu; his running mate, Reuben Abati; 26 state House of Assembly candidates and National Assembly candidates.Kashamu told the gathering that the Adebayo Dayo-led state executive council was the only recognised PDP structure in the state.He said party supremacy was not a licence for executive recklessness.He said, “The people have spoken; the courts have affirmed it and INEC has complied.“Truly, the party is supreme but it is not superior to the judiciary. Party supremacy is not a licence for executive lawlessness.“People cannot continue to act in contempt of the teeming members, leaders and elders of the party and the courts – all in the name of party supremacy.“At some point, like in saner climes, the judiciary must intervene and rein in those acting in utter disregard for our party’s constitution and the laws of the land. That is what has happened in our case.”Kashamu said his aspiration to govern the state would afford him an opportunity to continue to touch the lives of the people.While presenting flags to the candidates, Dayo said, “Let anybody say whatever they want to say, Prince Buruji Kashamu has been elected as the governorship candidate of the PDP. His name has already been submitted to the INEC.“We have never had it so good since the days of Awolowo. Buruji is our own Awolowo.“But the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement claimed that Kashamu organised a sham rally, rented an audience and presented a fake PDP flag to himself as the state governorship candidate.Ologbondiyan said the party pitied Kashamu for finally turning himself into a clown in his desperate bid to destabilise the PDP as part of his pact with the Presidency which is threatening him with imminent extradition from Nigeria over alleged international fraud.Ologbondiyan said, “Kashamu, in his forced hallucination, has failed to realise that Nigerians, particularly the voters in Ogun State, have seen through his antics; they know that he is not the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State; they know that he has a pact with the APC to destabilise the PDP; and they also know that he is a clown on a journey to nowhere.“Nigerians are aware that Kashamu never purchased PDP nomination form; never participated in our governorship primary or in any process related to nomination of governorship candidate of our party or any position whatsoever.“Those using Kashamu as their agent have turned him into an object of public ridicule, particularly in his charade of organising a rally to hand a fake flag to himself.“The PDP, therefore, urges the people of Ogun State to completely disregard Kashamu as a clown and continue in their support for the PDP governorship candidate, Adebutu, who is already coasting to victory.”