



A new faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opposed to the leadership of Senate President Bukola Saraki, has emerged in Kwara state.





A statement on Monday by the acting Chairman of new PDP faction in the state, Chief Sunday Ibitoye, said they were constrained to make this public after they have waited patiently to see issues within the party resolved amicably either by their national or local leadership





“PDP as you are aware was in safe hands until it was forcefully hijacked by some marauders for a price. The principle on which the party stands cannot be easily eroded by those who took over her reigns just overnight.





“For the avoidance of doubt, those of us that came into its leadership through a proper party convention will not surrender our offices to usurpers.

“While our erstwhile chairman and leader, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, has moved on to the opposition APC, we will remain here and fight the injustice orchestrated by those who came through the back doors.





“The good people of Kwara State and the world should be alerted that Kwara PDP is not for sale. Those who seemingly purchased the party for whatever price anywhere must be reminded that we are not part of the dirty deal.





“Therefore, the struggle to reclaim our party is on course. We wish to inform our teaming members and supporters in and out of Kwara State that, we will explore every legal means to reclaim our party,” the statement read.





But in a swift reaction, the faction loyal to Saraki insisted that the PDP remained united.





The PDP leadership in the state described the purported emergence of a faction within the party as preposterous, ill-advised and baseless.





The party, in a statement by its state publicity secretary, Tunde Ashaolu affirmed that “there is no faction or division within the party. The Kwara PDP remains a united family under the able leadership of Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki.”





“The group of people who are trying to create the impression that there is a faction within our party are nothing but impostors and jesters, who are only wasting their time. Their action is impolitic and we advise them to stop living in illusion.





“For the purpose of clarification, the Hon. (Engr.) Kola Shittu-led State Executive Committee of the PDP was legally constituted by the appropriate organs of our great party.





“Let it also be noted that members of the former State Executive Committee of the PDP led by Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, who decided to stay in the party have been absorbed into the existing structure of the party.





“Therefore, let no one be deceived that there is a faction within Kwara PDP family; it is misleading to hold or believe that false narrative. Those parading themselves as factional PDP members are clowns and should be ignored.”