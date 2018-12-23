The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that over N14tn has been looted under the Muhammadu Buhari administration by All Progressives Congress leaders.In a statement on Saturday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the Federal Government should recover the money allegedly looted by the APC chiefs.Ologbondiyan said, “It is disheartening that instead of President Buhari to seek ways to recover the over N14tn looted by APC leaders and the cabal in the Presidency, Mr President is seeking to inflict more pain on distraught Nigerians by imposing new taxes on them in the coming year.“The PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation condemns as punitive, the plans by President Buhari to impose new taxes on Nigerians who are already overburdened, impoverished and pauperised by his incompetent, insensitive, uncaring, vindictive and corrupt administration.”But the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, said the party’s three year in power had remedied the 16 wasteful years of the PDP.Oshiomhole said this in Lafia, Nasarawa State, while presenting the party’s flag to the APC governorship candidate in the state Audu Sule and his deputy Emmanuel.He urged Nigerians to vote for President Buhari in order to continue the development of the country.