The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has flayed the alleged stoppage of transactions on all accounts belonging to its vice presidential candidate Peter Obi.The party also condemned similar actions against Obi’s wife, family members and business interests by unnamed government agencies.It however didn’t provide details of the accounts allegedly frozen or the agencies involved.A statement yesterday by the spokesman for the PDP Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan said since his nomination, Obi has been facing series of failed attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy his reputation.The party also alleged that the vice presidential candidate has been receiving to all manner of threats and blackmail, including threats to his life and those of his wife and children.The PDP said: “Having realised that the majority of Nigerians are rallying behind the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as the our presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively, the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resorted to all manner of machinations, including smear campaigns and direct attacks on their persons and business concerns, in a bid to run them down.“The Buhari Presidency is intimidated by Peter Obi’s resume, particularly, his general acceptance as epitome of fiscal responsibility, frugality and transparency in governance.“Otherwise, why is the Presidency on a wild goose chase in investigating Peter Obi, who left office as Governor of Anambra state five years ago with a nationally acclaimed clean record, intact reputation for frugality, transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and leaving behind a huge saving of N75 billion naira in cash and investments; without owing any salaries, pensions, gratuities or even contractors for contracts executed.“The fact remains that the Buhari Presidency and the APC are merely shadow boxing in their attacks on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, as their records before Nigerians speak for them.“All discerning Nigerians know that the reasons for an investigation on a man like Peter Obi, is a journey to nowhere aimed to stifle him of funds as well as attempt to distract our campaign and divert attention from the failures of the Buhari administration.”The PDP said that it’s ludicrous that President Buhari would continue to condone the looting of the nation’s treasury by his party leaders and the cabal in his Presidency.It pointed out how the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, had alluded to the distortions in the President’s policy direction, regretting that the government could still be using its agencies to attempt to blackmail the party’s candidates for political reasons.“The PPCO reminds President Buhari that neither he nor Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in 2015, as candidates, harassed, attacked at the airport or subjected to blackmails, and wonder why they are now employing such tactics just because Nigerians have resolved to do away with them, come 2019”, the statement added.But Head of Media and Publicity of EFCC Tony Orilade said Obi’s allegation has nothing to do with the agency.Orilade, in a statement, explained: “There is no where the EFCC is mentioned in this statement. The EFCC is a law-abiding agency and committed to ridding the nation of economic and financial crimes. That we would not relent to do.“But let nobody cry wolf where none exist. Please direct your question to the author of the statement; and please let us not speak in parables. And let the media not interpret out of context.”