Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has urged Npower beneficiaries nationwide to reciprocate the gesture of their engagement by the present administration by re-electing president Muhammadu Buhari and his vice in the forthcoming general election.





The governor who gave the charge at an interface with Ondo state beneficiaries in Akure, the state capital noted that this move would enable other people benefit from the scheme to improve their socio economic well being.





The Senior Special Assistant (SSA)to the president on job creation, Afolabi Imoukuede led the volunteers to Gani Fawehinmi Arcade, Akure after a road show in solidarity with Buhari /Osinbajo administration .





Akeredolu who noted that the scheme has given many Nigerian youths opportunity to explore their God given talents called for continuity in the scheme.

He said the President and his Vice have kept to their promises to Nigerian youths also thanked them for the initiative.





The Governor emphasized that his administration would continue to play all required roles for the success of the numerous social investment programmes of the federal government in the state.





The SSA to the President on job creation, Imoukuede said about N15b is being expended on the 500,000 participants across the country.





Imokuede emphasized that the Npower programme was being repackaged to connect beneficiaries to numerous economic opportunities beyond the monthly stipends.





According to him, all structures and processes are being put in place to create more windows of opportunities that would take them to the next level with the hope of making them more useful to the society and their immediate families.





Some of the beneficiaries including Bayisemore Orioye, Afolabi Akinjide and Oluwatoyin Adebayo hailed the President for the scheme.





They enumerated the impact the programme has made in the lives of over 16,000 beneficiaries in the state as many have gone further in their education while many have also become employers of labour.





The SA to the governor on public and intergovernmental relations, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu, appealed to the beneficiaries to get their permanent voter cards to ensure the re-election of President Mohammad Buhari come 2019.