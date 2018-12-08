



Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has warned those using his picture and that of his wife to trade to desist.





A producer of key holders had put the picture of Adeboye together with his wife in the key holders being sold at the ongoing Holy Ghost Congress of the church.





Adeboye told his congregation not to buy the key holder or any item where his picture or that of his wife or both are displayed for sale.





He instructed those who have bought them to destroy them immediately. He warned the traders to desist from such practice.





He told the faithful to arrest and handover anyone that refused to heed the warning.





Elaborating on the reason for his action, Adeboye said: “I am not God, I am just an ordinary human being. God will not share His glory with any man”.





He continued, “I am not yet ready to go, anybody that is sharing the glory of God with Him, he’s looking for big trouble.”





The most terrible aspect of it, according to Adeboye was that, “a woman bought the key holder which her baby took and began to eat only for the woman to collect it from her and looked at the underneath of Adeboye’s picture and discovered the picture of Prophet T. B. Joshua, the founder and General Overseer of Synagogue Church of all Nations.





Meanwhile, the ongoing Holy Ghost Congress of the church which will end today, Saturday, has witnessed many testimonies among which was a lady whose breast was removed as a result of cancer, had her breast fully grown back within three weeks when her sister placed the anointed handkerchief gotten from one of the RCCG programs on the removed breast.