The General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church, Agbala Itura, Ibadan, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara has alerted all Nigerians that there are dangers ahead of the forthcoming 2019 general elections if something is not urgently done.The cleric however said God had told him that there will be peace in Nigeria if the people can push aside their tribal and religious sentiments and pray for the country.Pastor Abiara gave the warning on Saturday while addressing an international press conference to herald the church annual Jesus Festival International with the theme “And God said” where notable pastors are expected to pray for the unity and peace of the country and every danger ahead.The festival which will commence on Monday 3rd December will round off with a thanksgiving service on Sunday 9th December, which also doubles as the 76th birthday of the cleric.Notable clerics from within and outside the country billed to minister and pray at the weeklong festival include, Pastor William Kumuyi (Deeper Life Ministries), Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo (KICC) and Pastor Isaac Abiara (CAC Agbala-Itura, USA).Others are, President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, Archbishop Joseph Akinfenwa (Anglican Bishop), Prophet Esther Ajayi, CAC General Evangelist, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji and Baba Abiara, the host.Abiara who is the immediate past General Evangelist of the CAC said one of the objective of the event is to bring ministers of God all over the world together to pray for Nigeria because the country needs it ahead of the 2019 elections.He said one of the dangers ahead is the unresolved minimum wage, pleading with the government to positively consider approving the proposed N 30, 000 even if would be to cut down some huge government expenses in the interest of the people.He said “Nigeria needs fervent prayers at this time, particularly towards the forthcoming general elections so that peace of God will reign before, during and after the elections.“I cease this opportunity to call on all people of the world, particularly the politicians, people in government, business men and women, students, artisans, judges, lawyers and all professionals they should come within this week so that we can all raise our voice in prayer to God for the peace, progress and prosperity of our country.“There are many clerics and denominations praying for the country and that is why there is still peace in this nation. Prayer has been the saving grace upholding the country.“God told me that there will be peace for Nigeria if we pray. If we pray for Nigeria, the future is good and there won’t be any problem, if we pray irrespective of religion of denomination.“We don’t need to listen to the prophets of doom concerning the country. I call on other prophets and other servants of God even if they see anything negative, we must not speak evil but pray for the peace and unity of the nation.“There is danger ahead but with prayers we know all will be resolved especially among the politicians.”The cleric also enjoined the people to shun hate speech and be ready to exercise their franchise.“Nigerians need to shun hate speeches in our efforts and campaigns especially the politicians. Hate speech must be an abomination. Politicians must speak in peace.“Nigerians must go out to vote for people of their choices. You must not allow yourself or your children to be used as tool of violence and hooliganism. It is dangerous.“Parents must warn their children not to be used for violence. Nigerians must not sell their vote because it has longer repercussions.“Government must do the needful to ensure that workers salary issue is resolved. The demand for N30, 000 must be favourably considered by government because it is one of the dangers ahead. This is an issue that can cause problem and rancour if not handled well.”